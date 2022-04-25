Israeli Envoy Lauds Israel-India Ties As Countries Complete 30 Yrs Of Diplomatic Relations

As India and Israel marked 30 years of diplomatic relations which began in 1992, on Monday, April 25, Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon stated that the future of India-Israel collaboration and relations is very bright. On this occasion, the cultural department of the Israeli Embassy in India cooperated with Delhi Street Art to create and execute a wall art piece to celebrate their diplomatic relations.

Naor Gilon and India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, presented a mural (a piece of graphic artwork) in Delhi's Connaught Place, ANI reported. Gilon stated that they are commemorating 30 years of full diplomatic relations between the two countries and he believes that in recent years, relations have evolved and deepened between the two countries and that they have also been elevated to the level of strategic cooperation, not just by name but also by action.

India and Isreal share a lot of worldviews and have comparable interests: Naor Gilon

The Israeli envoy further claimed that they share a lot of worldviews and have comparable interests. He said that their partnership and connections have a bright future. The envoy also stated his desire for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit India soon. Bennett's trip to India, which was set to take place from April 3 to 5, was postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. Talking about the PM's postponed visit to India, he said that their Prime Minister was supposed to come to India, but he got COVID-19 and had to cancel the visit last minute. He further stated that they anticipate PM Naftali Bennet's visit in the near future.

Gilon added that India and Israel cooperate in many fields and that they are attempting to reach a deal on a free trade agreement (FTA). He continued by stating that they are attempting to strengthen cooperation, innovation, trade, defence and other areas of mutual interest to Indian and Israeli citizens. Speaking at the event, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi remarked that India and Israel have a long history together, noting that Hebrew was taught in India even before Israel was a country.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PMIndia.gov.in/ANI)