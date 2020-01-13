Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon To Not Run For Re-election In March

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will not run for re-election in March this year and retain the post until a new successor is chosen, his spokesman said on Monday. The spokesman said that Moshe Kahlon is not going to hold any political office and is not going to be a member of Knesset (parliament). Moshe wants to spend time with his family and grandchildren, the spokesman added.

The 59-year-old Moshe Kahlon began his national political career when he joined Netanyahu's Likud party in 2003. Kahlon's biggest achievement as a politician came in 2012 when he as a Communications Minister decided to open the mobile phone market to the competition which led to a drastic drop in costs for customers. Kahlon in 2015 broke away with the Likud party and formed his own Kulanu party, which won 10 seats in elections that year.

Election in Israel

Israel will hold its third election in less than a year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz failed to form governments in last year's elections. Israel is currently being run by a caretaker government, with limited powers, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. A snap election was held in Israel in September 2019 after Netanyahu failed to form a ruling coalition in the previous elections in April.

Netanyahu's Likud party won 32 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, while his major challenger Benny Gantz's Blue and White party won 33 seats. Both the party combined won 65 seats while Knesset needs 61 to form a government. After days of talks, no agreement was reached between the two largest parties and hence no government was formed. On December 11, the Knesset voted for the second time in history to dissolve itself as no party had a majority to form the new government. The first time Knesset voted to dissolve itself was after April 2019 election results, when Netanyahu failed to form the government. The elections in Israel is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2020.

