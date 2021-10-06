Israeli FM Yair Lapid To Embark On Maiden US Trip; Iran Likely To Be Focus Of Discussions

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to travel to the United States next week for his first diplomatic visit to the White House. He will be meeting the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his three-day trip to the country.

"Lapid will travel to the United States next week at the invitation of his US counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken," said Israel's Foreign Ministry in a statement as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

Lapid also serves as Israel's Deputy Prime Minister. Iran is likely to be the focus of the meetings between Lapid and Blinken, according to Israel's state-owned Kan Radio. It should be mentioned here that Israel strongly opposes any extension of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Last month, Lapid met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow and discussed matters related to Iran's nuclear weapons. Lapid, who was on his first visit to Russia since taking charge as Foreign Minister in June, told Lavrov that Iran must be stopped from obtaining nuclear weapons at any cost, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Israel's Foreign Minister had said that Iran's advancement towards nuclear weapons will not only create problems for Israel but for the entire world. Expressing his concerns, Lapid further stated that a nuclear arms race will begin in the Middle East if Iran is successful in obtaining nuclear weapons.

Israeli Foreign Minister warns of action if Iran does not stop building terror bases

Terming Iran as the world's number one exporter of terror, Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid went on to say that there will not be peace and stability in Syria, or in the wider Middle East amidst Iranian presence. Israel will take the necessary actions if Iran does not stop building terror bases and supplying weapons to terror organizations, Lapid warned.

He also took note of reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency about Iran’s nuclear program, which stated that Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of uranium, violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, on October 2, a top Israeli military intelligence official openly stated that despite possessing enough enriched uranium, Iran still has a long way to go before creating a nuclear bomb that can threaten Israel. In an interview with the Wall News service, Israel’s Military Intelligence head Maj Gen Tamir Hayman claimed that the country's long-time foe, Iran, is still not in a position to build a nuclear bomb despite having a "disturbing" amount of enriched uranium.

However, Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, but it is assumed that the Western Asian country continues to build the capability to do so.

Image: AP