Israeli Forces Clash With Palestinians At Journalist's Funeral Procession

Israeli forces on Friday swarmed the funeral procession of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot earlier this week in West Bank town of Jenin. Videos and images that surfaced online show heavy clashes between Palestinian and Israeli law enforcers. One particular clip shows Israeli police beating mourners carrying Palestinian flags, pallbearers getting jostled and the casket almost falling to the ground. The incident occurred as the procession attempted to take Akleh’s coffin to a church in Jerusalem.

Notably, the Israeli police had forbidden the possession from walking to the church, insisting that the body should be taken in a hearse. Additionally, they had also asked for a limit on the size of possession and forbidden Palestinian flag from being displayed or slogans being chanted. Several media outlets also reported that Israeli police only allowed Christians (and barred Muslims) to enter the church.

Meanwhile, the Bennett administration admitted that it might be one of the Israeli troops who shot the 51-year-old journalist. On Wednesday, the veteran reporter was shot in her face whilst she was reporting on an IDF raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, West Bank. Initially, Israel had shared a video of Palestinian gunmen shooting indiscriminately and said that it was “likely” that Akleh was killed by one of them. However, the clip was quickly debunked by sleuths and investigators.

Who was Shirin Abu Akleh?

A Palestine-American, Shirin Abu Akleh was a well-known face in the Middle East for her remarkable coverage of the harsh realities of Israel's military occupation. Born in Bethelem, Akleh often shared her own experiences as a Palestinian journalist on the frontlines. She was brought up in Jerusalem and moved to America later. Akleh relocated to east Jerusalem and the West Bank where she lived and worked.

In a video shared by Al Jazeera, Akleh, last year, recalled the quantum of destruction during the second intifada (2000-2005). "The feeling that death was at the time just around the corner," she said. However, she added, "despite the dangers we were determined to do the job."

After joining Al Jazeera in 1997, Akleh covered five wars in Gaza and the 2006 Israel war. She is also known for her groundbreaking reporting on forced evictions and killings of Palestinian youth and the continuous expansion of Jewish settlements in occupied territories.

(Image: AP)