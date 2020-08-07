Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone Trying To Infiltrate Country's Northern Border

Israeli defence forces, on August 7, confirmed that they had ‘identified, monitored and downed’ a drone which was trying to “infiltrate” into northern Israel along the blue line. The blue line is a UN made demarcation between Israel and Lebanon aimed at stopping Jerusalem from invading its neighbour. However, the area has often been targeted by the Israeli forces due to continued Hezbollah infiltrations.

'Sirens were heard'

On the night on August 7, rocket warning sirens were heard in the area, especially near the Lebanese border. Israeli forces initially remarked that it was a false alarm of drones crossing into the country. "Following reports of air-raid sirens sounding in northern Israel this morning, no incoming fire toward Israel was identified. It appears to have been a false suspicion of an infiltrating UAV, " they wrote on social media. However, later they confirmed the presence of the drone and admitted that they were ‘searching for the area.’

“Last night, IDF troops identified, monitored, & downed a drone which infiltrated into northern Israel along the Blue Line. We are searching for the area. The IDF continues to maintain a high level of readiness to defend Israel's northern border from any threat," they said in a statement.

Israel, which has seen large public demonstrations in the past few weeks, has been on high alert owing to escalating tensions with the militant group Hezbollah. Apart from the escalation on the Lebanese border, attacks in the Gaza Strip are also increasing.

On August 6, Israeli forces attacked targets in the northern Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants launched explosive balloons from the territory into Israel. In a brief statement, the army said airstrikes struck “infrastructure used for underground activities” by Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group. There were no reports of injuries. The conflict between adversaries Palestine and Israel has risen in past days after Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plans of annexing the Gaza strip.

