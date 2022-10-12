Knesset member Sharren Haskel chopped her hair off at a conference in Israel's Jerusalem on Tuesday as an act of solidarity with the anti-Hijab protests that have continued to swamp the streets of Iran in the past few weeks. The Israeli parliamentarian, at the International Christian Embassy conference, saluted protesters participating in demonstrations.

“As a (former) fighter in the IDF, I salute the brave women and their children who are fighting for their future and their homes,” she said, according to Channel 12. “As a sign of solidarity, I am joining the protest that began with Mahsa Amini,” she added.

“Recent days in Iran have reminded us how lucky we are to live in democratic Israel with freedom of religion and freedom of expression, and equality and rights for women,” Haskel told an audience of over 2,000 people, and then signed off with the slogan: “Women. Life. Freedom” in Farsi and English.

As the audience cheered in unison, Haskel held a pair of scissors in her hand and went on to chop two strands of her hair as she assured the gathering that the 2023 conference will comprise female Iranian representatives. Through the solidarity act, Haskel joined several women who have snipped their hair to protest against Iran’s stringent religious code of conduct that has been in existence since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

What has been happening in Iran?

Iran, in recent weeks, has witnessed multiple protests being held after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the country’s morality police. The Police had taken her under arrest for not covering her head with a Hijab properly. While activists and protesters continue to hold the morality police accountable for Amini’s death, the Iranian regime remains in denial.

Meanwhile, the situation in Iran continues to deteriorate, with security chiefs deploying special forces, tanks, and a warplane on Tuesday, according to Norway-based Hengaw rights group. The crackdown’s epicenter is the city of Sanandaj, where, according to an unnamed female protestor, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been conducting a “massacre.” “They have shut down the city and are slaughtering people inside with guns and bombs just because they are chanting for freedom,” the woman told The Guardian.