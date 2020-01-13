Israeli Lawmakers Vote In Favour Of Discussing Natanyahu's Immunity Plea

Israeli lawmakers today voted in favour of talks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to be granted immunity. This vote comes just weeks ahead of the elections where Netanyahu is contesting. The request for immunity was filed at the beginning of this month.

Netanyahu's immunity to be discussed

Nethanyu's critics in the local media said that Netanyahu's request was just a ploy to delay the court proceedings until after the elections on March 2, 2020. The lawmakers met in the Parliament on Monday and voted 16 to 1 in favour of taking the next step to discuss the request for immunity.

Now, the House Committee will deal directly with Nethanyu's immunity request, but the date when it will be debated has not been set yet. Currently, there are 65 lawmakers out of the 120 strong Knesset membership that is in favour of denying Netanyahu's immunity request.

Under the current Israeli law, a sitting prime minister only has to step down if he is convicted of a crime and all other methods of appeals have been exhausted.

Netanyahu should step down

A group of petitioners requested Israel’s top court to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign from his designation after he was accused of corruption charges. The recent statement from a watchdog group added to the pressure that Netanyahu is already facing from the members of the ruling party.

Netanyahu, who has served as the Prime Minister of Israel for four consecutive terms, refuted charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He further said that he will not resign from his position and will continue to defend himself. A petition that has been filed in the Supreme court by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel said that considering criminal charges, the Prime Minister should resign from his position. The criminal charges include “the crossing of a red line and a grave blow to public trust in ruling institutions”.