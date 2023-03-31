Israeli Parliament Speaker: Planners Of 2008 Mumbai Attack Should 'pay Heavy Price'

Quick links:
Image: AP
Amir Ohana, a close confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is on a visit to India for four days starting March 31, on his first official visit abroad after assuming office in December last year.
The planners of the "abominable" 2008 Mumbai terror attack should pay a heavy price for it, the Speaker of Israel's Parliament has said ahead of his maiden visit to India, asserting that the fight against terrorism is a common concern for the two countries.
Stating that the menace of terrorism is a common concern, Ohana, a former Shin Bet (Israeli internal security agency) official, told PTI that the fight to counter it requires all the progressive countries to come together.
We welcome the speaker of the Knesset @AmirOhana to India. Grateful to pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat today along with the delegation.— Muhamed Heib (@MuhamedHeib) March 31, 2023
This is a historic visit as it's the first-ever visit by any @KnessetENG speaker to @incredibleindia . pic.twitter.com/U1nGAd1c7r
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)