Israeli Parliament Speaker: Planners Of 2008 Mumbai Attack Should 'pay Heavy Price'

Amir Ohana, a close confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is on a visit to India for four days starting March 31, on his first official visit abroad after assuming office in December last year.

The planners of the "abominable" 2008 Mumbai terror attack should pay a heavy price for it, the Speaker of Israel's Parliament has said ahead of his maiden visit to India, asserting that the fight against terrorism is a common concern for the two countries.

Stating that the menace of terrorism is a common concern, Ohana, a former Shin Bet (Israeli internal security agency) official, told PTI that the fight to counter it requires all the progressive countries to come together.