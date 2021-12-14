Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, on Sunday, landed in United Arab Emirate (UAE), marking the first-ever visit by a Jewish PM to the Arab state. During the much-vaunted visit, Bennett met UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday, along with other senior officials. Sharing a video in the aftermath, the Jewish leader expressed his gratitude to the Emirati kingdom and said that he is returning back with "optimism".

“Throughout the day we had meaningful, in-depth and straightforward talks about our two nations, about the region and about our economy and technology and what we can do together.

Terming his visit as “good”, Bennett thanked the Emirati de facto ruler for “very warm hospitality.” The region, security, technology along with what “ can be done together” tops the agenda list. “I am flying back to Israel very optimistic that this relationship can set an example of how we can make peace here in the middle east. I am finishing a good visit here in the United Arab Emirates,” Bennett said.

I want to thank His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for very warm hospitality throughout this visit.

Throughout the day we had meaningful, in-depth and straightforward talks about our two nations, about the region and about our economy and technology and what we can do together. pic.twitter.com/kinEHi780y — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 13, 2021

During the day, we discussed the two countries' relative strengths. Our goal is to expand ties so that there is not only peace between the leaders but also between the peoples. pic.twitter.com/Hb6vnKoV2w — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 13, 2021

Interestingly, Bennett’s visit could only be operationalised because former US President Donald Trump brokered a peace deal ended decades of animosity and conflict. Known as the Abraham Accords, the deal was inked in September 2020 and has, since then, facilitated business and cultural relations between UAE and Israel- including mutual flight operations and Israel’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020.

What are Abraham Accords about?

The deal focuses on recognition of sovereignty and setting up embassies; business and cultural cooperation in the form of education, energy, maritime security, telecommunications, agriculture and food safety, tourism, sports, healthcare, water and legal cooperation; mutual understanding and co-existence. The 7-page long document emphasised the belief that the normalisation of Israeli and Emirati relations is in the interest of both peoples and contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East and ultimately the world.

"The Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Israel (hereinafter, the “Parties”)…" read the historic peace agreement declaration.

(Image: IsraeliPM/Twitter)