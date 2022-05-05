Israeli PM, Interior Minister Heckled While Delivering Remembrance Day Speeches

Israeli Prime Minister Neftalli Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked were both interrupted while they spoke at separate Remembrance Day ceremonies. On Wednesday, both the leaders joined their compatriots to honour Israel’s fallen war soldiers and victims of terrorism. But as they were speaking, scores of protesters, including relatives of those dead, called out the leaders.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," some of the protesters yelled as Bennett commenced his address. Meanwhile, others labelled him as a “traitor,” “swindler” and a “rag”. One person also asked him to “shut your mouth”, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. Notably, the premier stood silently at the podium for some minutes before he resumed his speech.

Responding to the hate comments, Bennet said, “The bereaved families are sacred. They can shout and they can grieve. Beloved families, I love you dearly. I hear your pain.”

In a separate incident, the country's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was heckled as she spoke at the Segula ceremony in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva. A person called Shaked "disgusting" and called on her to "be ashamed" and to "go home." In the aftermath, Shaked softened the blow by saying that it was completely okay. "Grieving families are holy and they have a right to express their pain,” she said.

Israel's fight will have no restrictions

On Wednesday, the Israeli Prime Minister also stated that his forces will have “no restrictions” in fighting the ongoing wave of attacks. Since mid-March, Israel has been gripped by a series of frequent, violent attacks, several of which have been claimed by the Palestinian terror group Hamas. The attacks have come as both sides marked a year of the 11-day war that lead to over 200 casualties.

Speaking in West Jerusalem on the occasion of Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron), Bennett vowed that the Israeli Security Forces will reach the perpetrators “in any way possible and extract a price.” Without naming any particular entity, he said that the middle-eastern country was engrossed in a continuous fight against “enemies”. According to the Times of Israel, at least 16 Israelis have lost their lives in the latest resurgence of violence.

(Image: AP)