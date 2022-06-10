Israeli PM Makes Surprise Visit To UAE To Discuss Iran's Increasing Nuclear Capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed Iran’s nuclear program. According to the statement released by Bennett’s office, the two leaders held extensive discussions over advancing the regional architecture and other undisclosed regional affairs. The office confirmed the main agenda of the trip would be "Iran and its increasing nuclear capabilities". Notably, this was the second trip of the Israeli PM to the UAE since Tel Aviv and the UAE agreed to normalise their ties in the past two years. Both countries share common concerns over nuclear capabilities.

Before departing for the UAE, Bennett, in a video statement, applauded the countries who voted against Iran's nuclear activities at an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting in Vienna on Wednesday. The agency voted to condemn Iran for its lack of transparency about nuclear activities at three undeclared sites in the country. "We see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things. We will not let up on this issue," said Bennett. According to IAEA, Tehran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment-- which is a key component in manufacturing nuclear bombs -- insisting that its nuclear program is for "peaceful purposes".

Israeli govt accuses Iran of increasing nuclear activities

Both Israel and the UAE have been opposing the 2015 nuke deal between Iran and world powers, which relaxed financial embargoes in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities. Though the UAE mainly keeps silent or barely speaks on the matter, Israel, on several occasions, staunchly affirmed it wants an improved deal that places tighter restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.



Notably, ever since Iran’s tattered nuclear deal has been stalled in April, the Israeli government has been claiming Tehran has been running advanced centrifuges and has a rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium. According to Tel Aviv, "Iran is just weeks away from accumulating enough enriched uranium to produce a nuclear weapon." However, the statements were categorically dismissed by the top Iranian leaders.

