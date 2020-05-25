Israeli PM Netanyahu Attacks Justice System, Alleges 'coup Attempt' As Trial Begins

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first serving leader in the country to face a criminal trial, he lambasted Israel's justice system in a televised address and said that it’s objective is to ‘topple a strong PM’ from the rightist camp'. Netanyahu, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, also said that he is heading to the prosecution with his ‘head held high’. Outside the Jerusalem District Court, he also lashed out on the country’s justice system on May 25 and called the charges against him ‘fabricated and ludicrous’.

Israeli PM assured that he would continue to lead the country and that he was ‘standing tall’. Moreover, hundreds of people assembled in favour of and against Netanyahu in East Jerusalem before he along with other cabinet ministers arrived at the court while wearing facemasks.

Netanyahu excused from next hearing

According to international media reports, the hearing had lasted for nearly 60 minutes and Netanyahu only spoke to confirm his identity. The next hearing is scheduled for July 19 and the Israeli PM has been excused from physically appearing in the court for the same.

Some Israeli analysts quoted by international media have said that the criminal prosecution against Netanyahu could last for several months or even years. Netanyahu faces the charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in multiple cases. The right-wing leader is also accused of accepting expensive gifts including cartons of champagne and even offering favours to media moguls in exchange for favourable news coverage.

The Israeli PM has reportedly also accused the media, police, prosecution and even the courts of fabricating a conspiracy to oust him. Furthermore, Netanyahu’s trial has started after more than a year of political turmoil, which finally ended last month when the Israeli lawmakers and Netanyahu's main rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, came to a power-sharing deal. This week, both Netanyahu and Gantz were sworn in as Israel's Prime Ministers.

Image Source: AP