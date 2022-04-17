Israeli Police Enters Al-Aqsa Compound 2 Days After Clashes With Palestinians, 2 Arrested

The Israeli Police entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound early on Sunday, triggering a heavy backlash by the Palestinians. According to Associated Press, the officials cleared the Palestinians out of the esplanade of the mosque while hundreds of others remained inside the holy site chanting Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest). This comes just two days after the Israeli riot police clashed with the Muslims at the Jerusalem site, leaving 152 Palestinians injured.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque/Temple Mount has been a flashpoint between the Jews and Muslims for decades. On Sunday, the police defended their move saying that they entered the holy compound to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the holy site. They said Palestinians had stockpiled stones and set up barriers in anticipation of violence. Israeli police also highlighted that they were safeguarding the right to worship for both Jewish and Muslims. Notably, two people were also detained by the cops.

US asks both parties to 'exercise restraint

Hours after clashes emerged at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the US special envoy George Mitchell urged both sides to "exercise restraint" to open gates for a new set of negotiations. Speaking with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Jordanian capital, Amman, Mitchell stressed that parties in conflict must resort to a "period of calm" to prevent a new wave of violence in recent days. However, President Abbas on Friday indicated that Palestine has still not decided whether they are ready to return to talks.

Religious Disagreements

A 37-acre esplanade in the Old City of Jerusalem houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina. The esplanade named al-Haram al-Sharif also houses the al-Buraq Wall, where Prophet Muhammad tied his animal (al-Buraq) on which he later ascended to heaven.

However, the compound also holds pivotal importance in Judaism. In addition to Al-Aqsa, the area also houses Temple Mount which is revered by Jews as Noble Sanctuary. Temple Mount has the Dome of the Rock- a seventh-century structure that was constructed by Umayyad Caliph Abd al-Malik on the site of the second temple during the city’s historic siege. It also has a Wailing Wall, which is the last remnant of the second temple. For centuries, Jews have revered the whole compound as a place where important Jewish temples once stood.

