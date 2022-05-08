Israeli Police Forces Capture 2 Palestinian Attackers Behind Elad Stabbing That Killed 3

Israeli Police have nabbed two Palestinians who were allegedly behind the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of at least three people last week. In a statement on Sunday, Israeli police informed that the assaulter who had led a stabbing rampage in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad on Thursday, and had later fled the scene, was caught after a tedious and countrywide manhunt. He had injured at least four. The knife attack came as tensions remained high between the Israeli-Palestinian population over the major holy site in Jerusalem sacred to both Jews and Muslims.

PM Naftali Bennett said his forces captured 'terrorists awash with incitement'

In a speech made to his cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that his forces captured “terrorists awash with incitement who killed with axes and unimaginable cruelty.” He reiterated that Israel was entering a “new stage in the war on terror," adding that Israel will appoint the civilian national guard that would be deployed in emergency situations such as the terrorist attacks.

The stabbing attack was carried out by the two Palestinian nationals on Israel’s Independence Day and was the latest in a series of deadly assaults on the Israeli side. Israeli authorities informed the Israeli media that the attackers had fled in a vehicle after killing three, identified as Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol, and Oren Ben Yiftah, fathers in their 30s and 40s together survived by 16 children.

As Israel was marking its Independence Day, Defence Minister Benny Gantz had imposed restrictive measures ordering the closure of the West Bank, imposed ahead of the holiday to prevent Palestinians from entering Israel and any episodes of violence taking place. “The Israeli government’s main goal is to restore personal security to Israeli citizens,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had said. But as the act of terrorism ensued, Israeli police, the military, and the Shin Bet internal security agency issued a joint statement, informing that the two perpetrators were identified as 19- and 20-year-old Palestinians.

The attack was also condemned by Palestine. “The killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians leads only to more deterioration at a time when all of us try to achieve stability and prevent escalation,” the official Wafa news agency quoted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as saying. Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack, saying: “The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque can’t go unpunished,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said. “The heroic operation in Tel Aviv is a practical translation of what the resistance had warned against.” The two attackers were caught near a quarry not far from Elad after an elaborate search operation.