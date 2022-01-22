Israeli Woman Feels ‘crazy Pain’ At Friend's Wedding, Finds Bullet Hit Her 3 Months Later

What she thought was a muscle strain, turned out to be a bullet injury for an Israeli woman, local media reported. Months after going to a wedding in West bank, where she felt some discomfort due to back pain, Adi Bloy discovered that she had a 5.56mm bullet stuck near her spine.

Bloy had experienced a hard hit during the time of her friend's wedding at the Psagot Winery in the Palestinian village of Mukhmas, however, she claimed that her friends had laughed it off, The Times of Israel reported. Nonetheless, when Bloy started feeling discomfort in her back and the pain was not going away, she went for a CT scan. The scan revealed that a metal item was stuck near her spine. To her surprise, after the surgery, physicians discovered that the object was a 5.56mm bullet.

Israeli Woman talks about her experience of carrying bullet for three months

While talking about her experience during an interview with Army Radio, Bloy stated, “In the middle of the wedding ceremony, I felt a crazy blow in my back. From my shoulders to my feet, there was crazy pain. I thought at first I had pulled a muscle, I didn't see a hole in my dress."

Further, Bloy went on to say that after holding the spot for a few minutes, she noticed a small amount of blood on her hand and there was a small scrape on the surface. She even added that at first “the doctors said, 'It's nothing, Adi," The Times of Israel reported. She believes that a miracle has saved her life. She even highlighted that as per the surgeon doctor, if the bullet would had hit a few millimetres more in either direction then she would have been hurt badly.

As per the report, police authorities believed the bullet was shot deliberately or by mistake by a Palestinian from the nearby community of Mukhmas. Bloy has even asked the National Insurance Institute to classify her as a terror victim based on the preliminary police investigation. That would necessitate the institute paying for her medical care, as per The Times of Israel report.

The institution informed Army Radio that it had transferred her request, which was made last week, to the Defense Ministry, including the police suggestions, which authorises such instances. However, the military denied knowledge of any occurrence. They stated that on the night of the wedding ceremony, there were no reports of shooting in the vicinity.

(Image: Unsplash)