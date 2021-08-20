Israelis Aged Above 40 To Receive COVID-19 Booster Shots; US & UK Also Preparing For Same

Israelis aged 40 and over will be eligible to get coronavirus vaccine booster doses starting this weekend, according to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz after cases started to increse. In mid-December, Israel became one of the first countries to initiate a vaccination campaign, thanks to a deal with Pfizer to get millions of funded vaccine doses in exchange for providing statistics on their efficacy. The vaccination programme was hailed as a success, with infections in the nine-million-strong country dropping dramatically.

Israel began giving boosters to over-60s last month, over-50s last week

However, due to the prevalence of the Delta variant among the unvaccinated and diminishing protection in others, cases have been on the rise. After launching a campaign for over-60s late last month, authorities began administering a booster shot to people aged 50 and older last week, in an attempt to curb the spread.

Horowitz, one of the few to get the third dose, took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that those aged 40 and over will be able to get a booster shot starting on Sunday. "We have vaccines for everyone and now those 40 and older can receive a third dose," he wrote. “The vaccine is effective. Let’s stop this Delta," he added.

Since the pandemic began early last year, Israel has documented over 970,000 coronavirus infections and over 6,700 deaths. Over 5.4 million people have got two doses of the vaccine, with 1.2 million receiving the third. The World Health Organization (WHO) asked for a halt on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses earlier this month to help alleviate the huge disparity in dose distribution between affluent and poor countries.

US and UK will also give boosters

The Biden administration recently approved booster shots for immunocompromised people and the government announced on Thursday that starting September 20, COVID-19 vaccination booster shots will be freely available to all Americans. The United Kingdom has also opted to administer a booster shot to people who are immunocompromised and elderly since it induces antibodies. According to a news agency, 32 million individuals in the UK will receive booster vaccinations from September. However, the WHO stated on Wednesday that current data does not support the use of booster vaccines.

