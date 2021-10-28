Israel's Ambassador To India Speaks To EAM; 'Trying To Settle Different Visions' On Iran

A day after his appointment as Israel's new Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Thursday said that the meeting of four strategic nations including India, Israel, the US and UAE could not be possible in Jerusalem or Abu Dhabi this time but added his optimistic views on meeting face to face very soon. Notably, the newly-appointed envoy was speaking to the news agency ANI about a recent virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers of the US, Israel, India & UAE. The meeting was joined by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid from Jerusalem, US secretary of state Antony Blinken from Washington and UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Abu Dhabi.

Israel spoke in detail with Dr S Jaishankar on how it perceives Iran. He made a point in saying India's interest in having Iran cooperate on Afghanistan. We are trying to settle different visions, interests: Israel's Ambassador to India on discussions b/w Israel & India on Iran pic.twitter.com/X91yHotsaX — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

"The current context of this group of four is economic, infrastructure with an element of doing business and doing better for the region. In general, there is cooperation, this is probably not the right group for military cooperation," Israel's Ambassador to India.

"I can't say if the conference can go to a higher level. It's like a work in progress. The leaders want to meet in the region either in Israel or UAE with the companies...we're optimistic," Gilon said on the virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers of US, Israel, India & UAE. Further, the Israeli envoy said that his country has been constantly in touch with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding their views on Iran. Though India maintains a different point of view for Iran, the Israeli envoy affirmed his country would try to settle different visions, and interests.

"Israel spoke in detail with Dr S Jaishankar on how it perceives Iran. He made a point in saying India's interest in having Iran cooperate on Afghanistan. We are trying to settle different visions, interests," said Gilon.

Gilon congratulates India for achieving 100 cr vaccination milestone

Also, he congratulated India for achieving the landmark figure of one billion COVID-19 vaccinations. While recognising India's feat, Gilon stated that Israel, his country, was among the first countries in the world to start "very heavy" COVID-19 vaccinations. Notably, last week, India crossed the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations mark. It is worth mentioning, on October 26, Gilon presented his Letters of Credence to President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan with several other Israeli officials. After meeting with Kovind, Gilon said that he was "honoured and privileged" by the opportunity given to him in taking forward the partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)