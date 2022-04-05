Last Updated:

Israel's Bennett, PM Modi Discuss Global Events, Bilateral Ties & Iran's Nuclear Issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday discussed global and regional issues along with the Iranian nuclear issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday discussed global and regional issues along with the Iranian nuclear issue. According to the official release by Bennett’s office, Israeli PM thanked PM Modi for condemning the terrorist attacks in Israel and expressing sorrow. It is to note here that the Monday call between both leaders was also the first time that they spoke after the postponement of Bennett’s visit to India. 

While Bennett and PM Modi spoke amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Israeli PM’s office did not specifically mention if the leaders discussed the crisis prevailing in Europe. Bennett had post[poned his trip to India after contracting COVID-19. In a tweet following the telephonic talks, IsraeliPM said that it was “great speaking to you, my friend” and said that he looks forward to seeing PM Modi soon. 

Unrest in Jerusalem continues for the third night

The talks between PM Modi and Israeli PM came as Jerusalem witnessed unrest for the third consecutive day. During the holy month of Ramadan, on Monday, Israeli police reportedly arrested several Palestinians who allegedly threw rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of Jerusalem. According to The Associated Press, Israeli police said that officers detained at least eight people accused of throwing rocks, bottles and even fireworks at the officers during Ramadan revelries outside the Damascus Gate. Police also said in a statement that “most of the people at the scene were not actively participating in these disturbances.”

