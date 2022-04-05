Israel's Bennett, PM Modi Discuss Global Events, Bilateral Ties & Iran's Nuclear Issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday discussed global and regional issues along with the Iranian nuclear issue. According to the official release by Bennett’s office, Israeli PM thanked PM Modi for condemning the terrorist attacks in Israel and expressing sorrow. It is to note here that the Monday call between both leaders was also the first time that they spoke after the postponement of Bennett’s visit to India.

While Bennett and PM Modi spoke amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Israeli PM’s office did not specifically mention if the leaders discussed the crisis prevailing in Europe. Bennett had post[poned his trip to India after contracting COVID-19. In a tweet following the telephonic talks, IsraeliPM said that it was “great speaking to you, my friend” and said that he looks forward to seeing PM Modi soon.

It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi.



I look forward to seeing you soon!

🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/Q0lC5vDMs8 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 4, 2022

Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022

Unrest in Jerusalem continues for the third night

The talks between PM Modi and Israeli PM came as Jerusalem witnessed unrest for the third consecutive day. During the holy month of Ramadan, on Monday, Israeli police reportedly arrested several Palestinians who allegedly threw rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of Jerusalem. According to The Associated Press, Israeli police said that officers detained at least eight people accused of throwing rocks, bottles and even fireworks at the officers during Ramadan revelries outside the Damascus Gate. Police also said in a statement that “most of the people at the scene were not actively participating in these disturbances.”

Image: AP/PTI