Israel's Consul General Extends Janmashtami Greetings, Refers To India As 'Bharat'

While Indian political leaders continue to clash over the names 'India' and 'Bharat', the world already appears to be accepting and welcoming the country's potential name change. On the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India did exactly that, and joined the row that has sparked recently.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, shared an image of Dahi Handi, a competitive event held during the festival where people stack on top of one another to break a pot containing yoghurt tied up in the air.

"I wish the PEOPLE OF BHARAT भारत a happy Janmashtami. In Israel we learn from our history to build a better future," reads the caption of the post. The image features a group of young men dressed in pink standing on each other's shoulders as a crowd surrounds them.

In Israel we learn from our history to build a better future. pic.twitter.com/wgZiZaAs60 — Kobbi Shoshani 🇮🇱 (@KobbiShoshani) September 6, 2023

What is the India vs Bharat controversy?

Shoshani referring to the country as Bharat comes a day after an invitation for the G20 dinner triggered a massive war of words among politicians. The invite for the dinner that will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan addressed the host as "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India."

While leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lauded the move for reflecting the nation's authentic cultural roots before colonisation, members of the opposition called it an "empty rhetoric" that aims to distract citizens from more pressing matters that need to be addressed.

Striking back at detractors, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, “Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and is reflected in our constitution as well." “India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it,” he said in an interview with ANI.