Israel's Dossier Justifying Ban On Palestine's PFLP 'contains Little Evidence': Report

A confidential Israeli dossier detailing alleged links between now-banned Palestinian NGOs and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) contains little concrete evidence. PFLP is designated a terror organisation by the west and the 74-page document reportedly establishes its link with the aforementioned human rights groups. However, a report by Associated Press on Friday revealed that the dossier has failed to convince European powers to stop their funding due to a lack of enough evidence.

It is important to note that the dossier was prepared by the country’s internal security agency Shin Bet and was shared with European Powers back in May. Earlier last month, the US decried the move and said that no information was shared vis-à-vis the ban. While the Zionists denied the claim, they later sent senior diplomats to Washington to justify the ban.

About the dossier

According to the Times of Israel, the document is entirely based on information collected by interrogating Said Abedat and Amru Hamudeh- both workers at the Union of Health Committees, which was outlawed back in Janaury2020. Interestingly, both were expelled from the organisation before being detained has never worked for the outlawed NGOs. While the Naftali Bennett administration has not commented on it as yet, it is possible that Israel possesses some additional evidence not made public as yet.

Late in October, Israel outlawed six Palestinian human rights groups, linking them to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian (PFLP)-whose armed wing has been accused of attacking Israelis. In a decree signed by the country’s defence minister Benny Ganz, the zionist administration said that the now-banned organisations acted as a front for PFLP which has been designated as a “terrorist organisation” by the west. However, the rights groups have asserted that it was another zionist ploy to silence their voice against Israeli suppression.

The NGOs that constituted the blacklist include Al-Haq, the Addameer rights group, Defence for Children International-Palestine, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees. Israel said that the NGOs funnelled money that they received from Europe and western states to PFLP. Additionally, the Naftali Bennett administration also accused the NGOs of being “controlled by senior leaders” of the Palestinian terror organisation and employing its members including those involved in “terror attacks on Israel.”

Image: AP