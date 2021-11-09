Israel's Fresh Airstrikes On Syria Wound Two Soldiers, Cause Material Damage

Israel on Monday launched fresh airstrikes on central and western provinces of Syria, injuring two soldiers and causing heavy material damages in the area, said SANA new agency, citing the Syrian military. The Israeli warplanes fired the projectiles while flying over neighbouring Lebanon on Monday night, the Associated Press reported. The Syrian air defenses have shot down most of the missiles without further clarification on the same.

Earlier this month, SANA had also reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted several "hostile targets" over its countryside after explosions were heard over the city of Homs and the coastal city of Tartous. At about 7:16 pm (local time) this evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of North of Beirut," SANA reported, citing the Syrian military statement. The incident took place after two Syrian soldiers were killed and three others wounded in an aerial air raid near the eastern countryside of Homs in Palmyra.

Israeli missiles hit Damascus suburbs

On 31 October, Syrian Air defenses responded to two missiles fired from Israel towards Damascus. The area houses arms depots for Lebanon's Hezbollah group and positions of the Syrian military. Quoting a military official under conditions of anonymity, state news agency SANA mentioned that the air defenses shot down several "surface-to-surface" missiles incoming from northern Israel. The projectiles fired from the neighbouring country wounded two Syrian soldiers. The airstrikes are a part of several such attacks on the Iran-backed military targets in Syria over the years.

Have 1 lakh trained fighters to 'protect Lebanon', claims Hezbollah chief

Last month, Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah claimed to have around 1 lakh trained fighters in his militant group to "protect Lebanon." For the first time since gunbattle on the streets of Beirut, Nasrallah disclosed possession of weapons and potential usage of them to protect "territory," AP reported. He also accused Samir Geagea, head of the Christian party, of sparking civil unrest in the country by miscalculating his remarks. Nasrallah also alleged that Geagea was responsible for Thursday s clashes in Tayunea, Lebanon. He stated that the goal of Lebanese forces was to carry out "civil war" and added that they were a threat to "social peace" in Lebanon. "The real program for the Lebanese Forces is civil war," AP quoted Nasrallah as saying.

"We have prepared (those fighters) with their diverse weapons to defend our territory, our oil and gas that is being robbed before the eyes of Lebanese, to protect the dignity and sovereignty of our country from any aggression (and) terrorism and not for internal fighting," AP quoted Nasrallah as saying in his speech.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)