Israel's IDF, Police Foil Narcotics And Gun Smuggling Attempt At Lebanon Border

An attempt to smuggle weapons and drugs across Israel's border with Lebanon was prevented by IDF soldiers and Israel Police, as per the reports of The Jerusalem Post. Two firearms and 21 packages carrying roughly 9 kg of hashish worth around NIS 350,000 (around Rs 81 lakh) were seized in the raid, according to the IDF.

The event is being investigated by the IDF and the police, with the potential that Hezbollah was involved being considered, according to the IDF. The IDF said in a statement that the potential that the smuggling attempt was done with the support of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah is being investigated.

IDF concerned about increase in drug smuggling

The IDF is concerned about an increase in drug smuggling and infiltration of migrant labour and refugees along Lebanon's northern border due to the country's economic crisis. In July, Lt.-Col. Raz Haimlich, commander of the Artillery Corps Fire Brigade 411th Battalion, warned the Jerusalem Post that the Lebanese economy is not favourable and that this can lead to things happening on the border. However, he also said that he believe the IDF's efforts will deter smugglers.

Hezbollah has traditionally controlled the territory adjacent to Israel's border, and smuggling operations are unlikely to escape its notice. The terror organisation is known to fund its operations by selling drugs all around the world, including big quantities of hashish in eastern Lebanon. According to the Times of Israel, the IDF announced in June that it had arrested an Arab Israeli father and son who were suspected of smuggling a substantial amount of hashish and firearms into Israel from Lebanon, possibly on behalf of Hezbollah.

36 kilogrammes of hashish discovered in June

15 firearms, dozens of ammo magazines and 36 kilogrammes of hashish were discovered in the suspects' possession. The contraband was estimated to be worth NIS 2 million in total, according to the IDF. Despite the fact that the majority of illicit firearms in Israel are used for criminal purposes rather than terrorism, Israeli security agencies thought that at least some of the pistols seized in June were intended to be used in Hezbollah terror acts, according to the Times of Israel.

Image: AP