Israel's Justice Ministry Says Probe Didn't Find Any Sign Of Police Abuse In Spyware Case

The Israeli Justice Ministry declared on Monday, February 21, that an inquiry found no indication that police illegally hacked the phones of dozens of public figures. The ministry's statement also refuted key accusations made in a series of explosive investigative reports published in a leading Israeli newspaper. Following unsourced accusations in the Calcalist business daily that police spied on politicians, protestors, and even members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal circle, including one of his sons, Israel's attorney general authorised the probe last month.

The Israeli newspaper accused police of using Pegasus, a controversial spyware tool developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group, without getting a court warrant. The Justice Ministry said in a statement that an investigation headed by the country's deputy attorney general found no evidence to back up the claims. There is no indication that police deployed Pegasus software without a court order against people on the list published in the media. The NSO and government security experts assisted in the probe," the Israeli Justice Ministry stated, as per the Associated Press Report (AP).

Israeli media reports prompted a public uproar

The probe revealed police were given permission to spy on the phones of three of the people on the list, but only one was effectively infiltrated. Investigators looked into the usage of the second type of spyware employed by cops and found no evidence of misconduct, according to the ministry's statement. The Calcalist reports sparked outrage among the general populace. Former Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption, sought a strong and independent inquiry while attempting to cast doubt on the charges levelled against him.

'Spyware's misuse is a serious concern, must be investigated': NSO

A high-level government commission of inquiry has also been constituted by the country's public security minister, who is in charge of the police force. Former as well as present police authorities have denied any wrongdoing. Calcalist's reports have come under fire as a result of these denials, as well as the lack of evidence revealed so far. Pegasus is a powerful tool that allows its user to penetrate a target's phone and gather information such as messages, contacts, and location data. Meanwhile, the NSO has stated that the misuse of spyware is a significant concern that must be investigated. It urged for the establishment of an international regulatory framework to "oversee challenges generated by the misuse of cyber intelligence techniques."

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP