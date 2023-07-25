Israel's Knesset Passes Divisive Judicial Overhaul Bill By 64-0; Here Is What's It About

For nearly seven months, Tel Aviv's tumultuous streets have witnessed anguish-stricken citizens bearing the country's blue and white national flag, as they staged mass demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul bill.

Pro-democracy turnouts decried Israel's far-right government's plans to subordinate the judiciary to the legislature, which Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, for months, argued was aimed at restoring the balance among branches of government as he sought to subside the unprecedented furore.

Netanyahu, in retrospect, has been accused of ignoring the conflict of interest with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party and National Unity MK, and almost nine million Israeli citizens who have been protesting in the Capital Tel Aviv and other major cities each weekend over the past six months.

As many as 200,000 Israelis demonstrated across the country ahead of the proposal’s second reading at the Knesset. The rallying against the overhaul reforms seeped into all walks of Israeli society including business leaders, independent workers, political figures, labour leaders, physicians, and even the Israel Defense Forces reserves. Israel's 10,000 IDF reservists from dozens of military units threatened to end their volunteer duty in defiance of the judicial overhaul bill.

Even Netanyahu's own defense minister, Yoav Gallant, stood up against the judicial reforms, appealing for the delay of the overhaul in favour of reaching a broad consensus.

Israelis march against the overhaul bill. Credit: AP

Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Credit: AP

The legislation was formulated by MK Simcha Rothman, an Israeli lawyer, right-wing activist, chair of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and a member of the Knesset for the far-right Religious Zionist Party. The bill was eventually approved by the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee on July 4 to amend Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. Israel has no written constitution and the judiciary serves as the watchdog to the country's legal system, legislative structure, decisions and governance.

Divisive judicial 'reasonableness' bill passed by 64 votes

Despite the protesters rallying outside the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and a 26-hour filibuster by Opposition coalitions to halt the vote, the Israeli lawmakers on Monday, July 24 passed the so-called divisive judicial "reasonableness" bill by 64 votes to zero. The bill was pushed by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu well before the Knesset break for recess at the end of this month.

The first reading of the law was passed in Knesset on July 11 with a 64-56 vote. On July 24, the legislation passed the second and third readings with 64 votes in favour that enacted the bill into law. The Opposition lawmakers stormed out of the chamber before the vote, as they slammed the overhaul as "shameful" and labelled Netanyahu's ruling coalition a "government of destruction."

Israeli police uses water cannon to disperse the protesters. Credit: AP

"This extreme government is hugging and posing to celebrate the moment they made it that we are no longer a brotherly people," Yair Lapid, former prime minister and opposition leader said in an official statement. "Celebrating the moment when they managed to throw into the ash heap of history everything that connects us," he continued. "Today, we saw an unprecedented show of weakness by Netanyahu. There is no prime minister in Israel. Netanyahu has become a puppet on a string of messianic extremists."

Monday's legislation prohibits the Israeli Supreme Court from exercising its enshrined “reasonableness doctrine” in order to review the decisions made by the Israeli cabinet, government ministers, and “elected officials, as determined by law.”

Israel in meltdown mode as controversial judicial overhaul law passed in Parliament: pic.twitter.com/N0GHDGHhJU — Bint (@PalBint) July 24, 2023

Israel’s 56 yr military dictatorship birthed and empowered Netanyahu and Ben Gvir’s lawless ethnocratic gov’t, which weaponizes judicial overhaul to consolidate authoritarianism, unfettered settlement expansion, legalize apartheid, & expel/cancel as many Palestinians as possible. pic.twitter.com/M402ZcFbXj — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) July 24, 2023

The passage of the "reasonableness" bill has stripped the Supreme Court of its absolute power to block government decisions that the judiciary deemed "unreasonable." The bill, which has now become the law, limits the Supreme Court’s ability to overturn any "unreasonable" decision approved by Israel's government ministers and empowers Israel's parliament to have the final say in selecting judges.

Israel has long governed on the principle of "derech eretz" which translates to "the way of the land" in Jewish law, guiding the government ministers to make just, equitable decisions in all reasonableness and fairness.

Protestors march with Israeli flag at the entrance road to Jerusalem. Credit: Matan Golan/AP

Demonstrators carrying placards to express outrage at judicial reforms. Credit: AP

The so-called “reasonableness” law is seen as the most dramatic shakeup of Israel’s powerful Supreme Court which kept vigilance on the executive and legislative branches since its founding in 1948. Monday's bill ratification has outlawed the judicial scrutiny of the “reasonableness” of Israel's cabinet. Even Israel's staunchest ally, the United States, expressed concerns about the "divisive" overhaul, saying that stripping the Supreme Court of powers is "unfortunate."

Protests all over Israel tonight against the government’s judicial overhaul. Here demonstrations in Netanya pic.twitter.com/vsF6BxGVq7 — Josh Drill (@drill_josh) July 15, 2023

"As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major democratic changes to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a White House briefing on July 24, following the vote.

Netanyahu's overhaul plan has spurred mass protests. Credit: AP

Water cannon used to disperse the protests in Israel. Credit: AP

"It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority," Biden's press secreatry said. "We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue."

150 companies on strike, military reservists threaten to stop volunteering; protests swell across cities

Critics argue that the new bill will disrupt the checks and balances in the government, as well as tatters to shreds the provisions enshrined in Israel's basic laws, such as minority rights and freedom of expression. Movement for Quality Government in Israel asserted that it will challenge the amendment, calling it a de-facto elimination of the judicial branch that it will seek to overturn via court's ruling.

Israel protests against judicial reform for the second day in a row pic.twitter.com/yg9tKZfVk8 — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 24, 2023

Demonstrators take to streets to stop the judicial overhaul bill. Credit: AP

After Monday's bill, over 150 major Israeli companies have gone on strike to oppose the ratification, and Azrieli and Big, two of Israel's largest malls, announced in a statement that their shopping centres would remain closed. Arnon Bar-David, Head of Israel's main public sector union, the Histadrut labour federation, said in a statement that he will declare a general strike nationwide.

Even the military is protesting the bill. Some 1,000 Israel Air Force [IAF] reservists have declared to stop volunteering in defiance of the bill's approval. Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid appealed to the Israeli military reservists “whose hearts were broken today” to not boycott military service until the Supreme Court's ruling on the reasonableness law approved on Monday.

Protests in favor & against judicial reforms taking place in Israel this evening.. A few videos of the pro-government reform camp in central Tel Aviv tonight.

(HT @27kislev5719) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rYsOCRAY2K — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) July 23, 2023

Israeli police uses water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Jerusalem. Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP

🇮🇱#Israel March of opponents of judicial reform and the Israeli government reached Jerusalem.

Thousands of people approached Jerusalem as part of a march against the government's judicial reform.Traffic between tel aviv and jerusalem is difficult.#Israel #IsraeliCrimes #Protest pic.twitter.com/zWUYlTSLWi — Mamun🦸‍♂ (@mamun7i) July 24, 2023

“Don't stop serving as long as we don't know what the ruling will be,” Lapid said in an announcement to the Israel military on Monday. “No service members have the right to say that they will no longer serve,” he stressed.

Spontaneous protests throughout Israel this evening after the gov celebrates the passing of the bill. Here in Jerusalem, the police spray skunk water at the protesters for the first time since the protests started seven months ago. pic.twitter.com/SS8NYxthI4 — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) July 24, 2023

Israel's Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, country's top military officer, wrote an open letter calling on the military to continue service. “I call on all reservists, even in these complex days, to separate civil protests from reporting for duty to the security services. The calls to not report for duty harm the IDF and its readiness,” he stressed in the document. Protests have broken out across dozens of Israeli cities with a heavy police presence including Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Beersheva, Herzliya and Kfar Saba as citizens expressed rage over the law that they argue is a blow to the democracy in Israel.

Protesters blocking the road leading to the Knesset to oppose Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the judicial system. Credit: AP