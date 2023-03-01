Israel's Parliament Approves Second Part Of Judicial Reform Even As Protests Continue

The Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of Israel has approved the second part of a controversial judicial reform, which seeks to reform Israel's judiciary by limiting the authority of the Supreme Court. The move has sparked widespread protests across the country, as per a report from Sputnik. The vote passed with the support of nine members, while opposition lawmakers who raised objections were reportedly removed from the session.

Back in January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin introduced a legal reform package to curb the power of the country's Supreme Court, which they believe is too powerful. The package would give the cabinet more control over the selection of new judges, and would allow the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the first part of the legislation was approved by the Israeli parliament. Critics of the reform have argued that it will weaken Israel's democratic foundations and could spark a constitutional crisis.

Protests against judicial reform continue

Meanwhile, Israeli police have reportedly resorted to using stun grenades and tear gas to disperse demonstrators who were blocking traffic and disrupting public transportation in Tel Aviv. According to an Israeli newspaper, one protester was injured after being hit in the head by a stun grenade, while several others were detained by security services for disturbing the peace.

Israel's current judicial system has been in operation since the country's establishment in 1948. Under this system, the Supreme Court provides oversight of constitutional matters, as Israel does not have a constitution or a separate constitutional court. The court holds significant power over government decisions, with the ability to overrule them if deemed necessary.