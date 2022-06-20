Israeli PM Bennett's Govt Disbanded, Yair Lapid To Be Interim PM Ahead Of Fresh Elections

In a major development, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the dissolving of the Parliament this week. Though the elections would be held probably in October or November, the incumbent Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, will take over as the new Prime Minister of the country, the news agency Associated Press (AP) confirmed on Monday. As per the multiple local media reports, if the elections would be held in the next four to five months, it is expected that the longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now the opposition leader, would become the permanent primer. Until then, Lapid will serve as caretaker prime minister. Notably, if the elections will be held in October, it would be Israel’s fifth in three years.

Ever since the formation of the coalition govt, there has been friction between parties

According to the sources of The Jerusalem Post, the duo's-- Bennett and Lapid's--goal was to initiate an election on their own terms and not be forced out by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. "Once approved, the rotation will be performed in an orderly manner," Bennett and Lapid said in a statement. It is worth mentioning Israel held four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021. All those elections were largely referendums about Netanyahu’s ability to rule as he had been facing a corruption trial-- a claim that Netanyahu denies multiple times.

Ever since Lapid and Bennett formed the coalition government in June last year, there has been friction between right-wing, liberal and Muslim Arab parties from the start. According to AP, opinion polls have forecast that Netanyahu’s hardline Likud will once again emerge as the largest single party. But it remains unclear whether he would be able to muster the required support of a majority of lawmakers to form a new government.

Image: AP