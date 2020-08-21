Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu Backs US Move To Restore UN Sanctions On Iran

On August 20, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the United States to move to restore all United Nation’s sanctions on Iran and asked all world powers to pour support for Washington. The United States of America submitted a letter to the United Nations security council on August 20, in which the United States accused Iran of not abiding the 2015 nuclear deal. In a statement Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, this is the right decision and praised United States' decision to trigger snapback sanctions against Tehran. He also said six major powers responsible for the nuclear deal should support the United States in finding a real solution, which prevents Iran from nuclear weapons.

Iran lashes out at the United States

On August 12, Iran’s President and Foreign Minister lashed out at a revised proposal by the United States that would extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran indefinitely. The arms embargo is the Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy against Iran. The United States on August 11 circulated the revised draft at the United Nations, seeking to gain more support in the 15-member Security Council where veto-wielding Russia and China have voiced strong opposition. The revised draft, which eliminated some provisions from the earlier version that diplomats said went beyond the extension of the arms embargo, may be put to a vote as early as August 14.

Arab countries back extension

Just two months earlier, when arms embargo on Iran would come to an end, a new development took place. According to media reports, six Arab countries backed the United Nations' arms ban on Iran. The Gulf Cooperation Council said it in a letter to the United Nations Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks, and warships. The Gulf Cooperation Council comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The Gulf Cooperation Council accused Iran of not stopping or desisting from armed interventions in neighboring countries.

