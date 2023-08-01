Israel's PM Netanyahu Assures Crisis Over Judicial Reforms 'won't Turn Into Civil War'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed concerns of a civil war erupting in the country amid deep divisions and mass protests following the passage of new legislation that significantly weakens the power of the Supreme Court. In an interview with NBC News, Netanyahu assured that there would be no civil war and defended the necessity of the new law.

The controversial legislation, which recently passed through parliament, has sparked six months of unprecedented protests by demonstrators who fear that weakening the Supreme Court would undermine checks and balances on the government and endanger Israeli democracy. The prime minister, however, argues that he is rebalancing the branches of government by reducing the authority of unelected judges and returning power to elected politicians.

Polarisation is quite high in Israel

The situation has polarised Israel, with President Isaac Herzog expressing concern about the risk of a real civil war. A recent poll by Israel's Channel 13 revealed that 56% of Israelis are worried that the country's political crisis could escalate into civil unrest. Despite the divisions, Netanyahu stands firm, defending the legislation that removes the court's ability to strike down government actions as "unreasonable." He believes that people's fears will eventually subside, and Israel will remain a democratic nation. Nethanyahu also touched upon the politicisation of the military in Israel. "I think it’s unfortunate that you’ve had reservists that are being lined up for something that involves a political debate," he said.

The Israeli Prime Minister also addressed criticism from President Joe Biden over the presence of far-right ministers in his Cabinet. "I think the dust will settle, and, it’ll turn out to be the case, through changing governments and administrations, Israel is the best ally of the United States and the United States is the irreplaceable ally of Israel," he said. As the dust settles and the nation grapples with its political crisis, Israelis await the impact of the new legislation on their democracy and the potential implications for the country's future.