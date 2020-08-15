Independence Day: Israeli President Congratulates And Send 'warmest Wishes' To India

On the occasion of country’s 74th Independence Day, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin congratulated India and sent ‘warmest wishes’ to Indian President, Prime Minister and the citizens. In a video message, Rivlin hoped that the ‘deep friendship’ and ‘partnership’ between the two nations continue to grow and flourish. He also called Israel and India ‘two ancient nations’ with ‘young states’.

The Israeli President said, “In the name of the state and people of Israel, I send our warmest wishes to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the people of India on your 74th Independence Day. As we say in Hebrew ''Mazal Tov'' (congratulations). Good luck”.

READ: Independence Day: Akshay Kumar Hails PM Modi For Sanitary Pads Mention, Praises Govt Work

Rivlin also recalled the ‘wonderful reception’ he and his late wife Nechama received in India during their 2016 visit. He noted the growing cooperation between the two countries in several fields. Furthermore, he even ‘deeply appreciated’ the aid India sent to Israel at the start of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Rivlin concluded the message by saying, “Once again congratulations India. May the deep friendship and partnership between our nations and people continue to grow and flourish for many, many more years to come. Happy Independence Day India. May God bless India”.

Watch: President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, sends best wishes to the people of India on their 74th Independence Day 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @narendramodi @PresidentRuvi @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/xzGXVEmLT6 — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 15, 2020

READ: Independence Day: Kaushal Plays Veena, Taimur-Inaaya Wave Flag, Salman Khan Sings For Fans

Israel PM and envoy extend wishes

Earlier on August 14, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also extended his good wishes. In a Tweet, while tagging his counterpart Narendra Modi, he wished Indians a joyful I-Day and said they have "so much to be proud of". He also wrote a one-line greeting in Hindi.

Wishing my very good friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay .

You have so much to be proud of.



स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं



🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OaW7tHgKrH — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 14, 2020

READ: Independence Day Celebrated In Telangana Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka also took to Twitter on Saturday to wish India a Happy Independence Day. He shared a video where he extended greetings in English as well as Hindi. "To all our Indian friends, happy Independence Day. We wish you all, peace and prosperity. Swatantrata diwas ki hardik shubhkaamnaein," Malka said in the video message.

READ: Independence Day 2020: List Of Upcoming Bollywood Patriotic Movies