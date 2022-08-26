Israel's Pressure Tactics On US Over Iran Nuke Deal Already Have 'positive Effects': Lapid

Amid ongoing negotiations around the Iranian nuclear deal, Israel's Prime Minister on Thursday stated that Israeli pressure strategies on the United States over the deal have resulted in "positive effects". During a news conference, PM Yair Lapid said in response to a question, “The Americans accepted a large part of the things that we wanted them to include in the drafts,” The Times of Israel reported. Lapid added, “It is a welcome change, and the dialogue with them is good and we will continue it.”

Lapid noted that the negotiations appear to have taken Tehran and the foreign powers closer than ever to reaching a deal, despite his repeated assertion that "the current deal is a bad deal." He also drew attention to the extensive Israeli attempts this week to sway the talks.

Furthermore, the Israeli Prime Minister highlighted that Israel's national security adviser Eyal Hulata had traveled to Washington, DC, this week for "very intensive discussions" on the subject, The Times of Israel reported. He even mentioned defence minister Benny Gantz's trip to the US which commenced on Tuesday, August 23. It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday, Hulata met with his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan during his trip.

In addition to this, Lapid's remarks came shortly after a Walla report claimed that Israeli authorities were slightly less concerned about the possibility that the US may provide major concessions to Tehran in the midst of Hulata's visit to Washington, DC.

The official informed Walla that the US had given Hulata assurances that it would not comply with Iranian requests about the suspension of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) investigations into its alleged nuclear activities or the lifting of sanctions on firms connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran is conducting 'detailed Review' of US response to EU plan for revival of the nuclear deal

On Wednesday, Iran stated that it has received a response from the US to the EU's (European Union) proposal to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal. Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that Tehran is currently conducting a "detailed review" of the response that Washington sent through EU coordinator Josep Borrell. He continued by saying that Iran will deliver its answer via the EU coordinator after "carefully studying it."

Further, the Iranian ministry made these comments as the US reacted to Iran's most recent offer to resume compliance with the provisions of the 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday. Ned Price, the State Department's spokesman, said that the Biden administration has reviewed Iran's perspective on a European proposal, Associated Press reported. Price did not, however, go into depth on the administration's response.

Notably, when Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, with international countries in July 2015, Iranian authorities committed to restricting their nuclear activities in exchange for the easing of sanctions. Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China reached a nuclear agreement in 2015.

