Issue Of China As 'major Global Player' Discussed During PM's Bilateral Meetings: Shringla

Following PM Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that the issue of China as a “very major global player” did come up during the discussions on Thursday, 23 September. Addressing a press briefing, Shringla informed that a number of issues involving bilateral and regional issues of interest were discussed in the meetings. He added that China was one of the many issues that the leaders discussed.

When asked if the reference of conduct of China over the last couple of years emerged during PM Modi’s meetings with Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Shringla said, “In Prime Minister’s bilateral meetings with Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan, discussions were wide-ranging encompassing a number of issues that involve bilateral and regional issues of interest.”

He added, “Obviously, the issue of China as a very major global player did come up and of course, this is one of the many issues that were discussed.”

PM Modi’s bilateral meetings with Suga and Morrison came a day ahead of the first in-person QUAD Leaders’ Summit. PM Modi also met US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi's meetings focused on the Indo-Pacific region. The four QUAD leaders - Australia’s Morrison, Japan’s Suga, US’ Harris and India’s Modi - reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi's US visit

PM Modi, who is visiting the US for the seventh time after assuming office in 2014, will now be meeting US President Joe Biden for the first time since he took office earlier this year. Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on 24 September. Other major highlights of the Prime Minister’s visit would be the first-ever in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit and the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Biden will host the first-ever in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit, which will be attended by PM Modi, Morrison and Suga. The UNGA, on the other hand, will be held on 25 September, in which PM Modi is expected to speak about some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India. It is worth noting that PM Modi has already concluded his meetings with the top 5 CEOs of American companies including Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

