Iran is marking a year since it was rocked with protests after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the country's morality police. With a year gone by, a lot has changed. Some for the better, and some for the terribly worse.

Last September, the regime saw what it hadn't seen in decades. An uprising by women, professors, and even men who challenged conservative hijab rules. With the mayhem came a deadly crackdown during which over 500 people died, about 22,000 were detained, and several were executed.

Defiant Iranians continue to rise against oppressive regime

However, the bid to quell the nationwide protests failed, and the movement continues to be evident in Iran's everyday life even a year later. Some women are seen running errands without the mandatory headscarf, and some are seen dancing to the tunes of Western music.

"I once saw a couple of female officers had stopped some young girls for the way they were dressed and wanted to detain them, but these two guys who were wearing shorts spotted them and intervened. They were able to help the girls break free and got tangled up with the officers instead," Tehran-based designer named Khotan told NPR.

Public figures and celebrities have also joined in. Last month, pop artist Mehdi Yarrahi released a track titled 'Roosarito,' which translates to "your headscarf" in Persian. While the song encouraged women to ditch their hijabs, Yarrahi caught the eye of Iran's judiciary.

In a statement, it said that "a legal case was filed against Mehdi Yarrahi following the release of an illegal song" on the grounds that the track "defies the morals and customs of the Islamic society." A group of girls also experienced a similar fate. Earlier in March, the girls danced to a song by Selena Gomez, wearing crop tops and leaving their hair open.

The girls were later detained and were only released after having to post a video apologising for the act. As dissent grows, the Iranian regime has also grown aggressive, especially as Amini's death reaches the one-year mark. Authorities have ramped up security measures, considered strict bills and longer prison sentences, and introduced surveillance technology to detect defiance in public and clamp down on it.