'It Is Possible If...': Kremlin On 'potential' Vladimir Putin And Boris Johnson Meeting

Kremlin, on June 19, said that a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is possible if the UK authorities have “political will” to do so. Speaking to Govorit Moskva Radio station, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted the summit was only possible if Downing Street showed “will” to mend the strained bilateral relations between the two countries. However, he clarified that no such meeting was on cards as of now.

"No, such a meeting is not being prepared, but it is potentially possible. It is possible if political will prevails in London to mend our bilateral relations, which have been damaged badly at the initiative of London," he told the Govorit Moskva radio station on Saturday.

UK-Russia ties

Anglo-Russian ties have hit rock bottom in recent months especially with issues pertaining to security and foreign affairs. In March, the Russian ambassador to the UK publically said that that the diplomatic ties between both the countries were “nearly dead”. In a similar move, London blatantly declared that Moscow was an “acute direct threat” to the English territory.

The announcement comes within a week of the Russian leader’s meeting with US President Joe Biden. Earlier, British Secretary of State Ben Wallace had touted the possibility of Putin’s meet with Johnson at the US-Russia summit, which was held on June 16. While the meet could not materialise, Wallace on Friday emphasised that Johnson was ready to discuss the normalization of relations, given Moscow alters its behaviour.

Biden-Putin summit

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the ‘positive’ talks as they met for the first time on June 16 and sought to cool off the tensions in the combustible relationship of both the nations. However, Biden appeared to draw a line of “what’s off-limits” in nearly four-hour-long talks in the villa overlooking Lake Geneva. Both leaders said that no “threats” were issued during the talks held in private but Biden was emphatic about warning the Kremlin over any cyberattacks against what he explained as 16 clear defined areas of US critical infrastructure. US President warned that violations would trigger America’s response in kind “cyber.”

Image: AP