Italian Court Rules Jerusalem Not Capital Of Israel After TV Game Show Controversy

An Italian court told RAI TV that Jerusalem is not the internationally recognised capital of Israel and directed Flavio Insinna, host of the popular Italian TV show “L’Eredità”, to deliver a statement clarifying the same. During an episode aired on May 21, a contestant answered “Tel Aviv” when the person was asked about the capital of Israel. The answer was adjudged wrong the right answer, the contestant was told, was “Jerusalem”.

The episode triggered controversy over the much-contested city of Jerusalem, prompting Insinna to issue a vague statement. On June 5, the popular show host said that the makers have found themselves at the centre of a controversy that questions the legality and a game show should not intervene.

Insinna said that there are different views over the capital of Israel but the show is not a party to the dispute and should not interfere, and apologised for “inadvertently” evoking the issue. However, two Italian pro-Palestinian organisations “Associazione Palestinesi in Italia” and “Associazione benefica di solidarietà con il popolo Palestinese” were not satisfied with the statement and decided to take the case to court.

Read: Israel Protests Gain Steam As Thousands Rally Against Netanyahu Over Handling Of Pandemic

Read: 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan': Israeli Embassy Extends Wishes To India On Friendship Day

'No legal validity to Israel's decision'

Judge Cecilia Pratesi conveyed the court’s ruling, saying Italy does not recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Referring to a 2017 resolution as the UN General Assembly, the judge said that Italy had voted in favour of the resolution which rejected the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Trump administration had decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. Last year, the United States also announced a reversal of its decades-long policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling the occupation not necessarily a violation of international law.

Pratesi said that the United Nations has repeatedly condemned the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and East Jerusalem, and denied any legal validity to Israel’s decision to turn Jerusalem into its capital. Announcing the verdict, the judge said that the US resolutions have to be considered as conventional law, directly applicable to Italy’s legal system.

Insinna will have to deliver this statement next time he returns to the air, "International law does not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel".

Read: Thousands Throng Central Jerusalem In Anti-Netanyahu Protest

Read: Israeli Police Break Up Anti-Netanyahu Protest In Jerusalem