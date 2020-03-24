Italian Mayor Says 'will Send Flame Throwers' If People Continue To Defy Social Distancing

As leaders around the world are currently struggling to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak and have been urging people to practice social distancing, an Italian mayor has said that the government “will call the police” and “will send flame throwers” if people still chose to defy the self-isolation rules. Despite the overwhelming growing fear of the fatal COVID-19 in Italy, where even China’s virus death toll was surpassed last week, people have continued to disregard the precautionary measures proposed by the government.

During Facebook live, the president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca said, “I’m getting news that some [people] would like to throw graduation parties...We will send police. With flame-throwers.”

The violent request by Luca to abide by the government’s rules and regulations follow its decision to impose a nation-wide lockdown resulting in the shut down of non-essential businesses and even suspension of travel within the country. This comes as the coronavirus infections in the country rise to 63,927 with more than 6,000 fatalities. This has urged several Italian leaders to address the violators of the lockdown and repeating the harsh realities that could impact them if they continue with their behaviour of having get-togethers during the time of crisis.

‘Things will not get better’

Meanwhile, another Italian mayor becomes an internet sensation for shouting at the public to practice social distance. The sheer examples from people jogging more than usual to having social gatherings mostly when the country is struggling to deal with the pandemic have left netizens hysterical in times of the crisis of COVID-19 outbreak. At one point, the leader even mentioned that he had to go and stop a party just before shooting the video, and if people continue to defy the government and to meet, “things will not get better”.

The frustrated leader even takes a dig on the people who have put up posters about how the pandemic will be soon over and have turned into a running enthusiast. He stresses on the fact that that’s how coronavirus spreads and said that people are making 'joke of yourselves'. The video has been shared across social media platforms with most people calling it “appropriate”. The Italian mayor’s rant for more than two minutes has led people to believe that “he shouts because he cares”.

