Italian MP Proposes To Girlfriend During Speech In Parliament

While his girlfriend was looking at the proceedings from a gallery reserved for company, an Italian lawmaker pulled out a ring while delivering his speech at the Parliament on November 28. MP Flavio Di Muro from the long way-pretty Lega Nord (Northern League) celebration, asked his fellow parliamentarians to join and allow him while he made the gesture towards the end of his speech. His Girlfriend, Elisa was looking down when both made eye contact and Di Muro proposed. MPs applauded loudly and congratulated Di Muro for his new beginning.

Read: Pope Taps Former Bank Of Italy Exec To Head Watchdog Agency

“Elisa, will you marry me?” said Di Muro in Italian in a house full of parliamentarians.

Read: Italy: Some Of The Best Authentic Classic Dishes To Try Out

meclis'te evlilik teklifi... italyan milletvekili flavio di muro genel kurulu izleyen sevgilisine evlenme teklifinde bulunmuş: pic.twitter.com/IX3j9zespF — erdem (@errdemglr) November 28, 2019

Read: At Least 5 Dead As Heavy Rain Hits France, Italy

It is unclear whether Elisa accepted the proposal. Senator of the Democratic Party (PD) Stefania Pezzopane congratulated the couple after the romantic episode. She said at the Parliament that "Love constantly wins". The proceedings were viewed nationwide which also included the epic proposal as it was telecasted. Yet Robert Fico, president of the parliament, was less impressed. He said that the gesture was great but it was inappropriate to intervene in the Parliament proceedings. Fico called on lawmakers to focus on the debate.

Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Likely To Play In Serie A, Agent Seen In Italy

Brawl in Parliament

Earlier on Wednesday, Fico was forced to suspend the session after a huge brawl broke out between the MPs of the Lega and the PD when discussing reforms to the European Stability Mechanism. In a twitter video, Patrizia Prestipino, an MP for the PD showed the row in which one can spot MPs drawing near Fico and heckling him. In her caption, Patrizia wrote that the aggression was not only at Fico but also by deputies of the majority.

Durante una discussione sul #MES, deputati della Lega, stimolati da un intervento fazioso di Borghi, partono con una aggressione fisica prima ai danni del Presidente Fico e poi dei deputati della maggioranza!

Uno spettacolo davvero indecoroso! Onorevoli de che? #OpenCamera pic.twitter.com/Oa79GfSbwh — Patrizia Prestipino (@patriziaprestip) November 27, 2019

Read: Seven Migrants Killed After Boat Capsizes Off Coast In Italy

