A high-level delegation of Italian lawmakers, largely from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, was prepared to fly to Taipei, but the trip had to be rescheduled to an undisclosed date due to rising "international tensions." It was about to be the first trip to Taipei for a group of Italian lawmakers since November 2019, as reported by Decode 39.

The decision was made following discussions with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As "international tensions" were at an all-time high, those engaged decided to cancel the trip, La Stampa reported.

The majority of the delegation would have been made up of supporters of the Giorgia Meloni-led Brothers of Italy (FdI) political party. Her Atlanticist attitude towards China and Taiwan would have been strengthened if the trip had been completed successfully, according to Decode 39.

Questions over MoU between Italy and China over OBOR

"Not only did she avoid travelling to Beijing, unlike the other main European leaders - notably Germany's Olaf Scholz and France's Emmanuel Macron...but her government will soon have to decide whether to renew the Memorandum of Understanding that brought Italy within the Belt and Road Initiative," said Decode 39.

The Italian government is bolstering the nation's defences against excessive Chinese influence and cooperating with the US on the most important issues, such as Taiwan. Notably, EU capitals, especially Rome, are choosing to take a more Atlanticist stance, while French President Emmanuel Macron is back to his "strategic autonomy" antics.

Macron urged greater collaboration in response to the growing European unease towards China. He also urged Europeans to pursue their own "strategic autonomy" on the Taiwan issue rather than acting as the US "vassals," according to Decode 39.

The statements of the French President were roundly attacked and rejected across Europe's capital cities, where the desire to strengthen transatlantic relations is predominant to contain the menace of autocracies. The travel to China by Foreign Undersecretary Maria Tripodi was announced at the same time. On Tuesday, she attended the opening ceremony of the China International Consumer Products Expo on the island of Hainan, according to Decode 39.

China's armed forces conducted intensive training around Taiwan over the weekend, which has heated the international situation. It started right after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the US, which Beijing vehemently denounced. On Monday night, China declared the drills to be finished, but its forces stayed put. Late Tuesday morning, according to Taiwan's Defence Ministry, 26 Chinese aircraft, including J-16 and SU-30 fighters, were seen conducting combat readiness patrols near the island.

