Rome, a place known for its architecture and grace, was engulfed in a tragedy recently which jolted the whole country including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Sunday, a 57-year-old man opened fire in a coffee shop in the northern part of the city. The shooting incident took the lives of three people, one of them a dear friend of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. According to local media, the incident occurred during a meeting of apartment block residents.

Italian news agency Rai News reported that the suspect was involved in a series of disputes with the resident's association. One of the witnesses of the tragic incident told another Italian news agency that the suspect, “came into the room, closed the door and shouted ‘I’ll kill you all’ and then started to shoot”.

As per the reports, the people inside the coffee shop tried to overpower the suspect and disarmed him averting the escalation of the attack. While three people were killed during the firing, The Guardian reported that three more were injured. According to the medics, one of them is in critical condition. The tragedy hits home for the Italian Prime Minister since one of the people killed was her dear friend.

Meloni penned down her grief over her friend's loss

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female Prime Minister, was left deeply affected after she found out that one of her dear friends fell victim to the incident. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to pen down her grief over the loss. The Italian Prime Minister called her friend, Nicoletta Golisano, a “protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, and a strong and fragile woman at the same time”.

Sharing a picture with her friend on Instagram, she wrote, “The word "justice" will never be attached to this incident. Because it's not right to die like that. Nicoletta was happy, and beautiful, in the red dress she had bought for her fiftieth birthday party a few weeks ago. For me, she will always be beautiful and happy like this. On God Nico. I love you”.

Meloni in her post also informed that the suspect has been arrested and his weapon has been seized. While the police did not comment on the motivation for the shooting, the Italian PM’s Instagram post didn’t suggest that there was a political agenda behind it.

Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, also wrote about the tragic incident on Twitter and said, “The episode of violence that upsets our city is very serious. Three lives lost and seriously injured in a shooting during a condominium meeting”. Expressing his condolences to the family, the Mayor also asserted that he would participate in the committee of order and safety meeting to deal with the issue”.