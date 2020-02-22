Italian Restaurant Bakes 338-foot Long Pizza To Raise Funds For Australian Firefighters

In a strange incident, an Italian restaurant in Australia has prepared a 103 meter (338 foot) Margherita pizza to raise funds for the Australian firefighters battling the ravaging bushfires. According to international media reports, Pierre and Rosemary Moio, the brother-sister duo, used a conveyor oven to cook the 338-foot Margherita pizza.

The siblings own Pellegrini's restaurant in New South Wales and created the giant pizza using several 3-foot-ling sheets of dough that later pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella. It was seasoned with basil leaves, oregano, and olive oil.

Pizza produced 4000 slices

According to Pellegrini's restaurant, it took around four hours to make the pizza which produced 4000 slices. The slices were sent to the New South Wales Rural Fire service. The video of the same being prepared has gone viral on social media with a lot of users were amused to come across the size of the pizza.

Blazes brought under control

Meanwhile, all the blazes in Southern Australia’s New South Wales have been brought under control, New South Wales firefighters announced on Thursday. The bushfires which have been burning since months have claimed the lives of at least 33 people including four firefighters and charred more than 11 million hectares of bush, forest, and parks across the nation, international media reported.

A spokesman for New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) told international media that as of Thursday afternoon, all fires in New South Wales have been contained. While according to international media, he added that that fresh rainfall in the area has helped to extinguish blazes that have been burning across the east coast. Since the fire first broke out in September last year, hundreds of volunteer firefighters have worked tirelessly to put out the blazes.

In a Twitter video, Rob Rogers, Deputy Commissioner of NSW RFS announced that all the fires have been contained in New South Wales. However, he added that "not all fires are out, there's still some fire activity in the far south of the state but all fires are contained so we can really focus on helping people rebuild."

Meanwhile, in the Australian Capital Territory around Canberra, firefighters are still trying to bring one fire under control though the blazes weren't threatening, international media reported.

