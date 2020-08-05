COVID-19: 1.5 Million People In Italy Had Coronavirus, Lockdown Was Critical

According to the results of the nationwide tests conducted in Italy, approximately 65,000 Italians show that around 1.5 million individuals have had the coronavirus. The nationwide antibody tests were conducted on August 3. According to reports, 2.5% of the population has suffered through the novel coronavirus in Italy.

Current situation in Italy

Reports suggest that the current figure is six times more than the number of confirmed cases in Italy's official virus tally. When the results are viewed with the country's overall death toll which was close to 35,000, it aligned with the 2.3% estimated mortality rate of the virus. Reports suggest that a key scientific government adviser, Franco Locatelli said that the purpose of the tests was to understand the circulation of virus aross the nation and not to know whether Italians with antibodies were safe from the virus. However, there is a major variability in terms of geography in the results. Around 7% of residents in the hard hit Lombardy had the virus versus 0.3% in Sicily.

According to reports, Italy has recently announced that it will be extending its coronavirus state of emergency till October 15. The emergency was set to expire on July 31 but was extended through an announcement made by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Italian Senate on July 28. According to reports, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that while the coronavirus transmission curve has flattened significantly and the pressure on Italian health services has reduced, the data suggests to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the coronavirus is still circulating within Italy and therefore the government has decided to extend the emergency.

