Italy Accused Of Deliberately Blocking Migrant Rescue Ship From Leaving Port

German rescue vessel Sea-Watch 4 has been blocked by the Italian authorities from leaving the port after an inspection found that the ship is not safe to operate in high seas. Sea Watch International, an NGO which operates the ship in the Mediterranean to rescue migrants, has accused the Italian authorities of deliberately blocking the ship in order to prevent refugees from coming to its coasts.

🔴 SURPRISE: The #SeaWatch4 is blocked! For 11 hours, the inspectors searched for the needle in a haystack - and once again found absurd reasons to detain us. With this arbitrary blockade the @guardiacostiera is deliberately putting human lives at risk! pic.twitter.com/53mLoJ7p4L — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) September 19, 2020

'Obstructing rescue operations'

"The blockade of the Sea-Watch 4 shows once again that European states are prepared to do everything in their power to prevent the rescue of human lives," said Head of Mission Philipp on the detention of the ship.

"As expected, a port state control is imposed on Sea-Watch 4. After 4 ships detained in these inspections, it is obvious that the Italian coast guard is not here to observe ship safety but to systematically obstruct search and rescue operations. Stop blocking rescue vessels!" said Sea Watch International on Twitter.

Rescue groups have repeatedly clashed with the Italian authorities over the docking of their migrant rescue ships on its coasts. Even though Italy has signed a deal with Germany and France agreeing to allow the docking of such ships, the government has on several occasions stopped private vessels from doing so. Experts suggest that Italy is concerned about migrants reaching the country from North Africa amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Nations migrants agency has also criticised the European countries for not reaching an effective migrant search and rescue policy and endangering thousands of lives because of that.

