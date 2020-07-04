Italy PM Says Govt Considering Measures To Support Hard-hit Auto, Tourism Sector

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the government is working on fiscal measures to spur investments in auto and tourism sectors, both hardest hit by the pandemic. Speaking at a conference organised by the Italian trade union, Conte emphasised the need to redefine tax incentives for green, digital investments, adding “we must support the worst affected industries such as automotive and tourism”.

According to the World Trade and Tourism Council, the travel and tourism industry of Italy accounts for a massive 13 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The travel and tourism industry contributes to almost 15 per cent of the total employment in Italy, leaving Conte with no choice but to take radical measures to provide a boost to the sector.

Germany, the United States, and France are the top three nations contributing to the inbound arrivals in Italy and the coronavirus lockdowns witnessed a sharp decline, hitting hard the economy. The Italian PM said that the government would start working on the tax reform from next week but didn’t give any details regarding the reform.

First epicentre of Europe

Italy was the first epicentre of Europe after the coronavirus outbreak in China, leaving thousands of people succumbing to the deadly infection. The European nation has reported over 240,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far with nearly 35,000 deaths, still the fourth highest worldwide. However, the EU member state has been able to successfully flatten the infection curve.

The United States, Brazil, and Russia are the worst-hit countries while India reporting a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases. The UN health agency has warned that the countries not taking the pandemic seriously and refusing to allocate resources to combat the health emergency will face a “long and hard road ahead”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the countries not taking the pandemic seriously and refusing to allocate resources to combat the health emergency will face a “long and hard road ahead”. During a virtual press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused some nations of adopting a fragmented approach in combating the novel coronavirus.

