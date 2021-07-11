Italy To Get ‘Dolce Vita’ Luxury Train Complete With Retro Fittings And Opulent Services

Italy, which is already ornate with historical pizzerias, is set to take luxury a step further by commencing a ‘Treno Della Dolce Vita’- a luxury sleeper train with retro Dolce Vita era fittings. According to a CNN report, the Dolce Vita trains are set to run 10 routes through the European country’s most famous landscapes, covering 14 out of Italy’s 20 regions. Running through roughly 128 cities, the opulent trains will cover a total distance of 10,000 miles.

Debut in 2023

In their journey, all the commuters will get a chance to enjoy top-class hospitality and entertainment in the style of Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. The itinerary of the proposed trains will range from one to three days. The trains are due to debut in 2023 but were announced with a trial run from Rome to Civitavecchia, on the Lazio coast, in a vintage train knitted out especially for the occasion. The trial run, which was aimed at demonstrating future experiences, also featured food catered by celebrity chef Carlo Cracco.

The Treno Dolce Vita, is a joint project between Trenitalia, part of Italy's state railway company Ferrovie Dello Stato, and Arsenale S.p.A., a company specializing in luxury hospitality. Speaking to reporters about the project, the CEO of Arsenale SpA said, ”Tourism doesn't just mean hotels and restaurants. Italy is a 360-degree experience and we need to start again from that experience to make a complete offering.’

Image: ANSA

The project hopes to cash on revitalized desire to travel amongst residents and visitors, who’ve been restricted to their homes for more than a year now. In addendum, it also aims to promote tourism in the less-visited cities and help them recover from the losses. All of Italy, on June 28, became mask free, “low risk” zone for coronavirus marking a major milestone for the first European country to be hit by the COVID outbreak. In a decree that took effect Monday, the Italian Health Ministry, for the first time, classified each of Italy’s 20 regions as “White”, signifying Low risk under the country’s color-coded classification for COVID-19 risk zones. Until last week, only the autonomous province of Valle d'Aosta, located on the border with France and Switzerland was classified as a moderate risk “yellow” zone, but on Monday, the ministry labeled it as “white”.

Representative Image: Pixabay