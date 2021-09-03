Last Updated:

Italy's Mount Etna Volcano Erupts For 50th Time This Year; New Peak Stands At 3,357 Metres

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupted for the 50th time this year over the weekend. The picture of the Mount Etna was captured on August 30.

Mount Etna

IMAGE: defis_eu/Twitter


Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupted for the 50th time this year. The picture of Mount Etna was captured by European Sentinel 2. Taking to Twitter, European Commission Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space shared the view of Mount Etna as it appeared on August 30. Earlier this month, one of Etna's four summit craters, the South-East crater reached a height of 3357 metres and was reported to be higher than its North-East Crater. 

Mount Etna erupted for the 50th time

Boris Behncke, volcanologist of the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), has informed on Twitter that since February 16, it was the 50th paroxysm. Responding to the post shared by Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space, Behncke further revealed that Etna was building big with intense seismic activity, ground deformation, and degassing.

Furthermore, he stated that the series of paroxysms started on February 16 when "seismicity stopped, ground deformation reversed to deflation".

Earlier this month, Italy's volcano monitoring agency had informed that Mount Etna's South-East crater has grown in height after six months of activity. The South-East Crater has reached an altitude of 3357 metres and is now far higher than its North-East Crater, which for 40 years has been the undisputed peak of Etna. 

At 3,357 metres (11,000 feet), Etna's youngest and most active crater has set a record, according to the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) in Catania, Sicily. The highest point of the volcano is now located on the northern edge of the Southeast Crater.

A press release issued by INGV read, “Thanks to the analysis and processing of satellite images, the south-east crater is now much higher than its ‘older brother’, the north-east crater, for 40 years the undisputed peak of Etna."

Its height peaked in 1981 at 3,350 metres but collapses at its edges lowered it to 3,326 metres by 2018. 

IMAGE: defis_eu/Twitter

