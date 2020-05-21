Italy's PM Says Country Has Left Worst Part Of COVID-19 Emergency Behind

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on May 21 that Italy was easing restrictions and had left the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic behind. As per reports, the Italian Prime Minister also said that while the country may be easing restrictions, they must be moved into it with confidence and responsibility.

According to reports, the Italian Prime Minister while outlining the government’s recent stimulus package said that Italy did not have time no wait for a vaccine otherwise the country would be severally compromised on multiple fronts. Conte also added that banks must do more in order to fast track government-backed loans. Italy has reported 227,364 positive coronavirus cases with a death toll of over 32 thousand people.

Heath Minister advises caution

Health Ministry Roberto Speranza reportedly called on citizens to ‘remain prudent’. While speaking to international media reporters, Speranza warned that the ‘hard part’ will now begin as there will be more people out and the possibility of people crossing paths will be higher. He said that the behaviour, the nation has learned in the past weeks will be more necessary than before because there will be a greater occasion for contagion.

Speranza reportedly acknowledged that he had been reluctant to reopen the country too quickly. He also said that that virus is still not defeated. Further adding that it is not present like it was weeks ago, but it is still there and the citizens must remain prudent.

The Italian health minister also said that the nation had to reopen also because the economy and society ‘need to relaunch again’ as the lockdown has affected both. Additionally, he also announced that the government will be increasing its intensive care capacity by 115 per cent. He said that the authorities will be inviting more than three billion euros in creating more than 11,000 ICU beds.

