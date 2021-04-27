Italy's 'Robinson Crusoe' To Leave Island After 3 Decades Amid Pressure From Authorities

A man popularly dubbed as Italy’s Robinson Crusoe for his solitary survival skills will finally be leaving the little island off the Mediterranean, where he has lived alone for over three decades. Mauro Morandi, who has been taking care of Budelli and its pristine pink sanded beaches for 32 years has finally succumbed to the pressures from authorities and will be finally moving to an apartment later this month. Speaking to The Guardian, the 81-year-old reckoned that although he feels agonized to leave the islet, he had “given up his fight” against the authorities.

It was back in 1989 when Morandi stumbled upon the teeny island off the Sardinian coast after his catamaran broke down on the way to the south Pacific. In a fortuitous twist of fate, Morandi discovered that the island’s caretaker was about to retire, and so he abandoned the sailing trip, sold his boat and took over the role. Since then, Morandi made the former second world war shelter his home.

Problems in Paradise

However, problems in his paradise emerged after the private company that owned the island went bankrupt. In 2016, a Sardinian judge ruled that the island be put back into public hands. In recent years, Morandi has been battling against La Maddalena national park authorities, which have been managing Budelli since 2016.

#MauroMorandi has lived alone on #BudelliIsland for 28 years. “What I love the most is the silence,” he says. “The silence in winter when there isn’t a storm and no one is around, but also the summer silence of sunset.” pic.twitter.com/CNxjoWEnk6 — Bobo Lalovic (@bobolalovic) August 3, 2018

As per the current laws, tourists have been banned from walking on the island’s pink beach, from where the sand was often pilfered. They are also, barred from swimming in the sea. However, they welcomed for day trips and are also permitted to walk along a path behind the beach.

While the national park authorities have accused Morandi of altering the property on the islet, he has pulled all stops to reclaim his home. But lately, he gave up his fight and has decided to relocate to a small apartment in nearby La Maddalena. However, he still dreams to turn the island into what has been described as a hub for environmental education.

"I want to share with the whole world what I consider one of the great beauties of nature. Because I think, like Dostoevsky, that only beauty can save this world from man-made destruction." - Mauro Morandi #beauty #sea #environment #Mediterranean pic.twitter.com/VgGTAJ0BRI — MedDietMan (@MedDietMan) May 29, 2019

