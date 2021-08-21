ITBP Constables File Plea For Deployment In Afghanistan, Leave Delhi High Court 'amazed'

Before the fall of Kabul on August 15, the Delhi High Court received a plea of two female constables working with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for redeployment at the Indian Mission in Afghanistan. The bench of the court comprising Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Amit Bansal after hearing the plea dismissed it, stating that the matter was a purely 'administrative one'.

"The petitioners as personnel of armed force like ITBP can be posted anywhere based on the requirement of the force, They have no vested right to be deployed in Afghanistan," the bench said, pointing out that it was rather 'amazed' by the plea coming at this juncture when a dangerous situation is prevailing in Afghanistan.

In the submitted plea, the two females had stated that they were posted at the Embassy of India at Kabul in August 2020 as security assistants for a tenure of two years but before they could complete their tenure, they were redeployed in India. They outlined in the plea that they were entitled to a stay of 2 years in the war-torn country, and further stated that their services which included frisking children and females visiting the Indian Embassy, were needed at that time.

The court, countering their plea, said that there were already three constables working at the embassy and providing the necessary services.

Afghanistan's fall

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell to the Taliban on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee the city by air. Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell to the Taliban on Saturday, thus strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, the Taliban took over Kabul.