ITER Project: Machine Assembly Of World's Largest Nuclear Fusion Program Begins

The machine assembly phase of the world's largest nuclear fusion program symbolically kicked off on July 28 as dignitaries from the seven ITER members acknowledged the importance of the moment during a virtual event. ITER project is a collaborative project between the European Union, the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and Russia. After years of delays and challenges, scientists can finally begin the assembly phase on the $20 billion megaproject as announced during the event on Tuesday.

Idea proposed in 1985

The megaproject was started 30 years ago when a group of industrial nations agreed on a project to develop a new, cleaner, and more sustainable source of energy through nuclear fusion. ITER was set in motion at the Geneva Superpower Summit in November 1985 after the idea was proposed by the then head of states of the USSR and the United States. One year later an agreement was reached between the US, Russia, Japan, and the European Union. China and South Korea joined the project in 2003 followed by India in 2005.

The construction of the ITER tokamak facility started in 2013 where the world's largest tokamak device is being built. A tokamak is an experimental machine designed to harness the energy of fusion. Inside a tokamak, the energy produced through the fusion of atoms is absorbed as heat in the walls of the vessel. Just like a conventional power plant, a fusion power plant will use this heat to produce steam and then electricity by way of turbines and generators.

(Image Credit: ITER/Website)

