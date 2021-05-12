'It's Really Bad': Canadian Woman's Emotional Post About COVID Crisis In India Goes Viral

As India tackles the crippling second wave of the COVID-19 crisis with people struggling for oxygen, hospital beds and essential medicines, a post by a Canadian woman on LinkedIn about the crisis in Delhi has gone viral on social media. Shared two weeks ago, Sarah Bezanson revealed her experience when she called the tech support and then ended up on the phone with an employee from India who “broke down” as she made small talk with the gentleman on the phone. The Toronto-based senior manager said in her post, “I had to call for some tech support yesterday. While we waited for a diagnostic program to load, the gentleman on the phone made some small talk. Asked me where I was. I told him and then asked the same.”

However, she further narrated, “His voice caught. "New Delhi," he said softly. I paused. "Oh. And how are you doing?" He broke down. "I'm sorry," he wept. "I'm so sorry. It's really bad here. I've lost someone every day for 10 days."

“I tried to offer some comfort. Told him to forget the issue I'd called about. That he had nothing to be sorry for. That we could talk if he needed to or just leave the line open in silence so he could take a break from the phones and hold space for his grief. We stayed on for almost an hour, just being humans,” she added.

‘It’s true’

The post underlines the importance of human connection and the power of empathy has received over 15k likes on LinkedIn and has been shared across social media platforms. Several of her followers and connections on the American business and employment-oriented online service relayed their own experiences with people who either lost someone close to them to COVID-19 or talked to a grieving person. Adit Sharda, another Canada-based product manager said, “It’s true.”

Sharda said, “Lost one person every day the last couple of weeks, and several more are in the hospital, or struggling at home with limited hopes of getting help if something goes wrong. It's just how bad the condition is in India. And the numbers don't seem to report even 1/10th of the actual condition there.”

Image credits: Unsplash/PTI