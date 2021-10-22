Ivory Poaching Drives Evolution Of Tuskless Elephants In Africa, Finds New Study

African elephants have extensively evolved into ‘tuskless’ in regions where they were widely hunted for ivory, according to a new study published on Thursday in Science. Researchers analysed the genetics of the elephants in Mozambique and found that the ivory trade of the tusks had severe implications on the elephant populations in the country. The funds from the illegal ivory trade were used to finance the civil war in Mozambique from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. During the conflict, the country’s armed forces relied on ivory poaching, resulting in the elephant population in Gorongosa National Park slumping by more than 90%, from 2,500 elephants to approximately 200 in the early 2000s.

Tusklessness, rare in African elephants, became more common

Biologists Dominique Goncalves and Joyce Poole observed the national park’s roughly 800 elephants and created a catalog of the natural selection of elephant mothers and their offspring. The study’s authors found that years-long civil wars and ivory poaching in Mozambique have led to a greater proportion of elephants that will never develop tusks. The country slaughtered elephants in large numbers for ivory to finance war efforts, as a result of which, nearly half the female elephants were naturally tuskless. About a fifth of the elephant population lacked tusks.

“Tusklessness was once rare in African savannah elephants, it’s become more common — like a rare eye color becoming widespread,” researchers in the study stated, highlighting the tuskless elephants evolution. Meanwhile, the tuskless surviving females had passed on their genes to the offsprings and while two-thirds of their offspring were female, the elephants now in the region are without the tusks.

[Evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton examines a tuskless female elephant in the Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique. Credit: AP]

Tuskless elephants 'mostly females'

An evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton, based at Princeton University, told AP that several years of conflict and unrest in the country “changed the trajectory of evolution in that [elephant] population”. Meanwhile, Poole, a scientific director and co-founder of the nonprofit ElephantVoices said: “Female calves stay by their mothers, and so do males up to a certain age. But it has been puzzling as to why the females were tuskless for a very long time.”

Elephant populations with a disproportionately large number of tuskless females were observed by the scientists in the years following the intense poaching, including in Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya. A team collected the blood samples from at least seven tusked and 11 tuskless female elephants. Later, these samples, mainly collected from Gorongosa, were studied by the researchers, and their DNA differences were noted.

“When we think about natural selection, we think about it happening over hundreds, or thousands, of years,” Samuel Wasser, a conservation biologist at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the research told AP. “The fact that this dramatic selection for trustlessness happened over 15 years is one of the most astonishing findings.”

Because mostly the tuskless elephants were female, researchers focused on the X chromosome. Female elephants also needed just one altered gene to become tuskless.

“When mothers pass it on, we think the sons likely die early in development, a miscarriage,” Brian Arnold, a co-author and evolutionary biologist at Princeton stated in the study.

Researchers were convinced that it was perhaps the DNA that played a major role in passing on the trait of tusklessness among the elephant that evolved. “They have produced the smoking-gun evidence for genetic changes,” Chris Darimont, a conservation scientist at the University of Victoria in Canada told AP. The work “helps scientists and the public understand how our society can have a major influence on the evolution of other life forms,” he added.